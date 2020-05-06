B2B Payments

Tipalti Teams With FloQast To Help Manage Month-End Close

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Month-End Close

To keep modernizing finance processes for mid-sized firms and startups, payables automation platform Tipalti unveiled three new strategic partnerships. The partners include financial close management firm FloQast, technology solutions provider Myers-Holum and software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing platform Affise, according to an announcement.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with organizations like FloQast, Affise, and Myers-Holum to help streamline their clients’ finance processes,” Tipalti Co-Founder and CEO Chen Amit said in the announcement. “We look forward to helping our shared clients achieve best-in-class payables operations, enabling their finance organizations to do more with less and focus on mission-critical initiatives.”

FloQast offers a single location to manage the month-end close while providing visibility to everyone. According to the announcement, accounting teams that depend on the company are “able to close three days faster.” The firm enables integration with enterprise resourcing planning (ERP) software and can harness checklists already in place in addition to Excel.

Myers-Holum (MHI), on the other hand, taps into end-to-end strategy, architecture and implementation of data management technologies and enterprise solutions to power efficiency and tackle real-world business challenges.

The Affise platform, for its part, lets marketers efficiently make, jumpstart and handle their networks. The company provides an all-in-one functionality, while provides marketers with a full toolkit for assessing and enhancing their performance.

In separate news, Trintech, the record to report software provider, has teamed with Sage to work together on new, faster financial close processes. Trintech had made a new connector program for Adra Suite and approved by Sage Intacct that will reportedly assist firms in saving time as well as money on data integration between the products of the two firms.

The connector can tap into Sage Intacct application programming interfaces (APIs) to discover open accounts, restrict the request to certain ones and get the general ledger (GL) balance for transaction as well as integration with the Adra Suite. The process aids in growing the rate of return on investment for users per a past report.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
7.0K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.7K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
4.8K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

4.7K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
4.2K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
4.1K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
3.1K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.9K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.8K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.7K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.6K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.6K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.6K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
2.6K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR
2.5K
Retail

Lamar Jackson Lights Up VR Gaming