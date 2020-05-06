To keep modernizing finance processes for mid-sized firms and startups, payables automation platform Tipalti unveiled three new strategic partnerships. The partners include financial close management firm FloQast, technology solutions provider Myers-Holum and software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing platform Affise, according to an announcement.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with organizations like FloQast, Affise, and Myers-Holum to help streamline their clients’ finance processes,” Tipalti Co-Founder and CEO Chen Amit said in the announcement. “We look forward to helping our shared clients achieve best-in-class payables operations, enabling their finance organizations to do more with less and focus on mission-critical initiatives.”

FloQast offers a single location to manage the month-end close while providing visibility to everyone. According to the announcement, accounting teams that depend on the company are “able to close three days faster.” The firm enables integration with enterprise resourcing planning (ERP) software and can harness checklists already in place in addition to Excel.

Myers-Holum (MHI), on the other hand, taps into end-to-end strategy, architecture and implementation of data management technologies and enterprise solutions to power efficiency and tackle real-world business challenges.

The Affise platform, for its part, lets marketers efficiently make, jumpstart and handle their networks. The company provides an all-in-one functionality, while provides marketers with a full toolkit for assessing and enhancing their performance.

In separate news, Trintech, the record to report software provider, has teamed with Sage to work together on new, faster financial close processes. Trintech had made a new connector program for Adra Suite and approved by Sage Intacct that will reportedly assist firms in saving time as well as money on data integration between the products of the two firms.

The connector can tap into Sage Intacct application programming interfaces (APIs) to discover open accounts, restrict the request to certain ones and get the general ledger (GL) balance for transaction as well as integration with the Adra Suite. The process aids in growing the rate of return on investment for users per a past report.