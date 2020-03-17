B2B Payments

Tradeshift B2B Global Trade Transaction Volume Plummets

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Tradeshift B2B Global Trade Transactions Down

A dramatic decline in B2B transactions globally has leaders considering how to move forward, according to data from Tradeshift announced in a press release.

The decline in B2B payments was around 62 percent worldwide in the past week due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has destabilized the world economy and caused many businesses to have to temporarily close.

Tradeshift, which handles trade transactions for 1.5 million businesses in 190 countries, has data showing cross-border transactions slowing down by 58 percent since last week. Meanwhile, domestic transactions have dropped 66 percent since that time.

The slowdown has had a particular effect on liquidity, with many large companies struggling to find ways to maintain existing cash reserves or build on them. Tradeshift, according to a press release, has been working with those companies to disburse advice on the matter, hoping to get the supply side working again.

Tradeshift CEO Christian Lanng said the main topic of conversation with other businesses had been cash flow, with every company trying to assess their funds to calculate how to make it through the instability the virus has caused. Lanng said the businesses were aware of the similar challenges on the supply side with liquidity, though, and that everyone knew if cash dried up, small businesses would be in dire trouble.

“Get it wrong, and the whole house of cards could come down,” Lanng said, according to the release.

Lanng said larger businesses had seen the importance of helping the supply chain stay afloat, and governments had begun implementing solutions to funnel cash into the languishing economy. But he said they had to stay vigilant — there was $1.5 trillion in liquidity lying dormant due to outdated processes, which should be looked at going forward, he said.

The current situation with declining payments mirrors the one in China from the height of the virus’ outbreak there. During that time, analysts measured the fall of activity there at around 56 percent from before the outbreak began.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
7.9K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
6.4K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
5.4K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
4.9K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
4.2K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
3.7K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
3.6K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Amazon Amazon
3.4K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.3K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.2K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

Casino Casino
3.2K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.9K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.8K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans