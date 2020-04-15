In an effort to provide procurement services innovation, supply chain payment and marketplace company Tradeshift has teamed with global service company Chain IQ, according to an announcement.

The partnership brings together “best-of-breed technology” with managed procurement knowledge to add growth to the portfolios of clients, the announcement stated.

“We are happy to welcome Chain IQ in Tradeshift’s partner ecosystem,” said Bruno Laborie, senior director of Global Alliance at Tradeshift, in the announcement. “The combination of Tradeshift solutions and Chain IQ’s expertise in procurement is creating a unique value proposition to clients. Within the current crisis, the combined value proposition will definitely help our joint customers in their objective of business continuity.”

The tie-up will assist organizations in saving via price transparency on a marketplace, offer a simple as well as intuitive user experience to have the greatest user adoption, and make procurement processes more efficient. It also further falls in line with Tradeshift’s main mission of offering access to capital and digital connectivity to all groups, while keeping continuity of business relationships amid current uncertain business disruptions.

“Tradeshift makes a perfect addition to our partner ecosystem and enhances value generation for our clients through a strong combination of services and advanced technology,” said Remo Vettiger, head of Switzerland & EMEA at Chain IQ, in the announcement.

In separate news, Tradeshift is collaborating with Abreon, the consultancy firm, to support the move of corporates to digital B2B payments as part of their wider digital transformation efforts.

Tradeshift announced in an October press release that it is working with Abreon to link their joint clients to the supply chain digitization tools of Tradeshift as part of the on-demand talent offering of Abreon.

Tradeshift Vice President of Alliances for the Americas Bruce Gordon in a statement at the time, “The combination of Tradeshift‘s leading-edge platform with Abreon’s expertise focusing on the people side of change … is bringing unprecedented success to our clients in the source-to-pay area.”