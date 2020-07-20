B2B Payments

UK Bank Tide Inks Deal With Mastercard

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Tide bank app

U.K. small and medium-sized business (SMB)-focused bank Tide said it has a new relationship with Mastercard that makes Tide one of the card company’s principal issuers, Finextra reported Monday (July 20).

“Entering a strategic partnership with Mastercard and becoming a principal card issuer is an extremely exciting step for Tide,” Tide CEO Oliver Prill said in a prepared statement, according to the report. “We are looking forward to working closely with Mastercard to further develop the innovative service we offer to our members, and to push further forward in our mission to save small business owners time (and money) on their banking and administration.”

Under the multi-year arrangement, Tide will settle funds directly with Mastercard.

“This partnership is testament to the extreme growth Tide has experienced in the past few years,” Prill said. “With over 200,000 SME members now using the platform, Tide is rapidly increasing its market share and quickly catching up to the traditional players. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve in partnership with Mastercard.”

Scott Abrahams, senior vice president, business development and FinTech at Mastercard, said in the prepared statement cited by the news outlet: “Tide [is revolutionizing] business banking for SMEs and we are proud to have worked with them over the past five years since their inception. We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Tide to continue to develop and offer their ground-breaking services to small business owners.”

Tide, which launched in 2016, has its headquarters is in London. The bank also has offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Hyderabad, India.

In October 2019 the company raised $54 million.

In April of this year, Tide launched what it called an “invoice protection program” through which small and medium-sized businesses can protect their cash flow from unpaid invoices or late payments.

According to Tide research, late payments represented a total of 50 billion pounds ($62.3 billion) for U.K. SMBs in 2019. Those businesses spent an average of 1.5 hours per day attempting to get paid.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1.7K
Restaurant innovation

Checkers And Rally’s: How The Drive-Thru Is Changing QSR Loyalty And Rewards

FTC Could Hear Testimony From Facebook Execs
1.4K
ANTITRUST

FTC Presses For Testimony From Facebook’s Zuckerberg, Sandberg

1.4K
Security & Fraud

Fraud: Why Everything Old Is New Again

Summer’s Hottest Accessory: The Safety Bubble
1.3K
Safety and Security

Summer 2020’s Hottest Accessory: The Safety Bubble

Twitter
1.2K
Security & Fraud

Twitter Hackers Took Personal Data From Celebrity Accounts

1.2K
Investments

Vanguard’s Ant Tie-Up Attracts 200,000 Chinese Investors In 100 Days

Coronavirus Refunds: Hall & Oates Cincinnati Concertgoers To Get Reimbursement, Carryover Option
1.2K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Hall & Oates Cincinnati Concertgoers To Get Reimbursement, Carryover Option

1.2K
Voice Activation

Is Voice The Ultimate Touchless Payments Experience?

Multiple Gateways Fuel Payments As A Strategy
1.2K
Payments Innovation

How Multiple Gateways Power Payments As A Strategy

1.2K
B2B Payments

Efforts To Address Late B2B Payments Go Global

1.1K
B2B Payments

TMC, Shell Fuel Management Solution To Boost EV Charging, Mileage Tracking

A 90-Year-Old Essay And 2020’s Digital Shift
1.0K
Payments Innovation

What A 90-Year-Old Essay Tells Us About 2020’s Great Digital Shift

1.0K
Security & Fraud

New Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Plaid Violated User Privacy

eBay Releases New Motors App That Uses AI, Lists A Car In Minutes
1.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: eBay Nears Deal To Sell Classified Ad Division To Adevinta 

SMBs Near Colleges Contend With Future In Flux
993
Coronavirus

SMBs Near Colleges Contend With Future In Flux