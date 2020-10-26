Zillant Partners With SAP For Pricing Optimization

Zillant, which works in B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, is partnering with SAP on helping distributors get the most out of pricing and customer experiences, a press release says.

According to Greg Peters, president and chief executive officer for Zillant, the challenge for distributors comes in pricing things right so as to get the best from a product. Wholesale distributors face “massive complexity,” according to the release, having to juggle numerous products and customers, along with challenges from new startups or nontraditional types of retail.

“Distributors are challenged to set, manage and execute pricing strategies that meet profit and loss objectives, enable sales reps to win deals, and foster an excellent customer experience,” he said, according to the release. “We’re thrilled to announce this important SAP partnership and collaboration with the SAP Wholesale Distribution Business Unit to help distributors master a true price optimization approach and easily respond to rapidly changing business dynamics and market changes.”

The Zillant Global B2B Benchmark Report says that distributors have been known to miss out on around 100 to 300 basis points for incremental margin because of poor pricing, the release says.

Zillant uses a modular, cloud-focused solution that will work on price optimization challenges and integrate with best-in-class SAP solutions like SAP S/4HANA®, SAP CPQ and SAP Commerce Cloud, which will help to link pricing with the best strategies to get results.

