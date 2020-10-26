B2B Payments

Zillant Partners With SAP For Pricing Optimization

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Zillant, which works in B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, is partnering with SAP on helping distributors get the most out of pricing and customer experiences, a press release says.

According to Greg Peters, president and chief executive officer for Zillant, the challenge for distributors comes in pricing things right so as to get the best from a product. Wholesale distributors face “massive complexity,” according to the release, having to juggle numerous products and customers, along with challenges from new startups or nontraditional types of retail.

“Distributors are challenged to set, manage and execute pricing strategies that meet profit and loss objectives, enable sales reps to win deals, and foster an excellent customer experience,” he said, according to the release. “We’re thrilled to announce this important SAP partnership and collaboration with the SAP Wholesale Distribution Business Unit to help distributors master a true price optimization approach and easily respond to rapidly changing business dynamics and market changes.”

The Zillant Global B2B Benchmark Report says that distributors have been known to miss out on around 100 to 300 basis points for incremental margin because of poor pricing, the release says.

Zillant uses a modular, cloud-focused solution that will work on price optimization challenges and integrate with best-in-class SAP solutions like SAP S/4HANA®, SAP CPQ and SAP Commerce Cloud, which will help to link pricing with the best strategies to get results.

Rajiv Ramachandran, vice president of product management and engineering at Coupa, said when speaking with PYMNTS that the reliance on paper processes and manual means was shaken when the pandemic hit.

The opportunity now, according to him, is a reimagining of the process to expand into a holistic experience that brings value to buyers and suppliers. Optimizing B2B payments will come with challenges of supporting end-to-end transactional visibility and data integration, with the end being better cash flow management and a unified experience for all parties.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.9K
Cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO Eyes London For New HQ

Apple Pay, X-Border Invoices, Quick Accept Top This Week’s News
2.4K
The Weekender

Apple Pay, X-Border Invoices, Quick Accept Top This Week’s News

Lufax, china, ipo, nyse,
2.4K
IPO

China’s Ping An-Backed Lufax Aims For $2.36B IPO

2.2K
Internet of Things

How The Identity Of Things Makes Supply Chains Transparent

Dr. Paul Sheard
1.7K
Economy

Supply Chains Will Shift, Digital Dollars Will Emerge Post-COVID

Remediant's B2B Cybersecurity Tech Arrives On CyberXchange
1.6K
B2B Payments

Remediant's B2B Cybersecurity Tech Arrives On CyberXchange

1.6K
Restaurant innovation

Panera Coffee Subscriptions And The Future Of Restaurants

1.5K
Credit Unions

REPORT: Credit Unions Go The (Social) Distance With Mobile Banking Tools

1.5K
Cross-border Payments

How Payments Choice (And Faster Payments) Make X-Border Commerce D2C

1.4K
B2B Payments

Buyers, Suppliers Converge Around Virtual Cards

EBT SNAP Payments
1.4K
Digital Payments

COVID-19 Sees More Online Grocers Accept EBT SNAP Payments For Food

Today in Payments
1.3K
News

Today In Payments: Uber, Lyft Lose AB5 Appeal; FTC Commissioners Weigh Facebook Antitrust Suit

1.3K
Ridesharing

Uber, Lyft Lose AB5 Appeal In California

Bank of Japan
1.3K
Cryptocurrency

Bank Of Japan: Potential CBDC Rollout Hinges On Public Support

WeChat app
1.3K
Mobile Applications

Federal Judge Denies Gov't Request To Take WeChat Off App Stores