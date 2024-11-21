Boost: Simplicity in B2B Payments Means Making Innovation Work for Suppliers

True digital transformation in B2B payments requires more than just new technology.

It demands an understanding of both sides of the transaction and the ability to simplify complexity without creating new friction points.

Against this backdrop, Boost Payment Solutions Chief of Staff Sam Silver told PYMNTS during a discussion for the What’s Next in Payments series, “Business Simplicity: The New KPI,” that as businesses continue their digital evolution, the focus on simplification as a key performance indicator may become industry standard.

B2B transactions often involve multiple parties, large volumes and can require manual intervention.

While consumer payments have become increasingly frictionless, enterprise-level B2B payments remain stubbornly complicated. Boost, which specializes in B2B payments processing for enterprise clients, positions itself as a bridge between accounts receivable and accounts payable departments, aiming to streamline what Silver described as an often “terrible” experience for suppliers.

“Whether it’s check, wire, ACH or virtual card, what we do is take in these payments, process them through our straight-through processing engine, and then send reporting to suppliers in the way they need it,” Silver said.

Despite these efforts, the challenge of simplifying B2B reconciliations becomes clear when examining virtual card payments, which exemplify the digital transformation paradox.

“You’d think virtual cards simplify things, but suppliers may receive thousands of transactions monthly, each coming in dozens of different formats,” he said. “These suppliers have to manually process each virtual card payment — a surprisingly labor-intensive task,” with up to 15 people potentially handling a single invoice.

Complexity Beneath the Surface of Digital Payments

Modernization is now integral to staying competitive. Buyers expect more than functional transactions; they want personalized, frictionless interactions that deliver value quickly and with minimal hassle. As a result, companies are investing heavily in front-end systems to meet these demands.

Yet as businesses push for modernization, they encounter a common paradox: What works smoothly for buyers can create operational headaches for suppliers.

For suppliers, the challenges grow when modernization initiatives emphasize quick and convenient digital payment options for buyers. B2B payments, unlike consumer payments, are often tied to complex data requirements and reporting that surround each transaction. Each issuing bank maintains its own platform for sending virtual cards, resulting in a fragmented landscape that suppliers must navigate.

What works as a seamless transaction for the buyer can translate into a delayed or complex process for the supplier, disrupting cash flow and making liquidity management far more challenging.

“[Boost’s] role is to make digital effective for both parties, not just the buyer,” Silver said. “We’re creating a bridge between the two sides to enable a truly? digital, automated experience.”

The company’s strategy reflects a broader industry shift toward digital transformation, driven by increased expectations of customer experience and reduction in manual operations costs, he said. Boost serves all types of companies, spanning from traditional banking partners to newer software-as-a service companies, requiring flexibility in its solutions and approach.

Simplicity as a KPI: The Shift in Metrics

Simplicity has become a performance metric at Boost, Silver said. Traditionally, companies focused on performance indicators such as revenue, transaction volume and profitability. However, the scope of KPIs is now broader.

“Simplicity is now a KPI because it directly affects the customer experience — from onboarding to transaction processing and customer support,” he said.

Boost measures this simplicity by tracking customer interactions and technological innovations.

“It’s not just about whether we hit a revenue target but whether our processes make life easier for our clients,” he said. “That, in turn, impacts customer satisfaction and loyalty, which ultimately drives revenue.”

Looking ahead, Boost is expanding its offerings with a new cross-border payment product aimed at reducing fees and a “payments as a service” model that allows clients to use Boost’s processing engine independently.

The company’s approach to innovation remains grounded in direct customer feedback. Silver said Boost is committed to “listening to problems and actually building solutions to those problems.”