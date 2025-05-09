B2B Marketplaces Offer Buyers and Suppliers New Procurement Playbook

Highlights Modern B2B buyers expect seamless, self-service, and highly personalized digital experiences similar to B2C, prompting a move away from traditional rep-led sales cycles toward AI-driven, data-informed engagement across digital marketplaces. B2B marketplaces are streamlining procurement with transparency and speed, while digital payment solutions — offering real-time, flexible terms — are becoming critical differentiators in reducing friction and boosting supplier competitiveness. Suppliers must overhaul legacy sales models and embrace a customer-empowerment mindset, leveraging education-led marketing and embedded financial tools to stay relevant in a fast-evolving, efficiency-driven landscape.

The B2B landscape is built on sales cycles. But as trade dynamics shift the operating landscape, buyers and suppliers alike are finding themselves forced to shift their tactics.

What was once a world powered by traditional sales reps, trade shows and negotiated contracts is rapidly morphing into a domain where data, digital marketplaces and transparency determine who wins and who fades.

Today’s buyers are digitally savvy, pressed for time and under heightened scrutiny to deliver return on investments. They demand experiences that mirror their seamless and personalized B2C interactions.

In response, suppliers are under pressure to rewrite their playbooks and meet buyers where they are. The days of relying on charismatic sales reps to walk a prospect through a solution are giving way to content-rich, self-service journeys across B2B marketplaces and other innovative procurement ecosystems. Buyers increasingly want robust digital catalogs, transparent pricing and educational content.

The driving reason? Education-led marketing, hyper-personalization driven by data and even preferred digital payment mechanisms can be an effective way to help them build internal business cases.

In an environment where B2B marketplaces are flattening the playing field and payments innovation is becoming a critical lever for differentiation, firms can’t afford to stay still.

Unpacking the New B2B Playbook for Buyers and Suppliers

B2B buyers have historically been guided by relationships, long sales cycles and bespoke procurement processes. That doesn’t cut it anymore in today’s whirlwind of uncertainty.

Modern B2B buyers expect the same level of personalization they receive in consumer contexts. This demands a deep understanding of buyer intent, industry pain points and stage in the purchase journey.

The best sales interaction is often no interaction at all, and AI-driven customer relationship management (CRM) platforms are now enabling suppliers to analyze signals like web behavior, firm demographics and engagement history to deliver curated experiences.

B2B marketplaces in particular are accelerating the decline of the traditional rep-led model. These marketplaces are thriving because they meet modern buyers’ expectations: transparency, speed and simplicity. They offer robust product data, customer reviews and procurement tools that streamline decision-making.

“The fewer salespeople you need to talk to, the more efficient the system becomes for everyone,” Shep Hickey, CEO at metal digital marketplace Bryzos, told PYMNTS at the end of last year. In fact, Hickey’s ideal is an invoice-to-match procurement process that is “gone in 60 seconds.”

At the same time, by enabling transactions outside of traditional business hours, B2B marketplaces can allow suppliers to capture sales opportunities that would have previously required more manual effort.

Payments Innovation as the Unseen Differentiator

Amid all the digital transformation, payments are emerging as a central battleground for B2B suppliers. Traditional net-30-plus and invoice-based payments are increasingly becoming friction points in a world where buyers expect real-time transactions, flexible terms and embedded finance options.

“At least half of B2B payments are still paper-based, particularly checks, and that creates multiple pain points,” Finexio Chief Strategy Officer Chris Wyatt told PYMNTS in November.

“These aren’t isolated problems. Everything is interconnected, and the inefficiency of manual processes all compound,” he added.

Payments used to be an afterthought but are now part of the strategic value proposition.

“A payment might be due in 30 days, but the buyer might typically pay in 45 or 60,” Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean Leavitt told PYMNTS last month. “If suppliers can get paid at day 30 for agreeing to accept commercial cards or other digital solutions, they do it. That gives them a working capital advantage.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Smart Spending: How AI Is Transforming Financial Decision Making” found that more than eight in 10 CFOs at large companies are either already using AI or considering adopting it for a core financial function like accounts payable, or the process by which companies pay their suppliers, vendors and contractors.

But winning in today’s B2B environment requires more than digitizing analog processes; it demands a fundamentally new approach centered on customer empowerment. Adopting these principles may not be easy, particularly for legacy firms with entrenched processes and sales cultures. But the cost of inaction could ultimately be steep. As marketplaces grow in influence and digital-native competitors scale quickly, traditional suppliers must evolve or risk disintermediation.



