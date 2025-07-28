CFOs Tighten Grip on Payments as Cash Flow Pressures Mount

Highlights
Payment control is emerging as a risk management tool as CFOs navigate inflation, supply chain disruption, fraud risk and compliance burdens.
Outdated and manual B2B payment systems are being replaced with solutions that enhance liquidity, reduce friction and integrate seamlessly.
CFOs are evolving from fiscal managers to strategic architects, using accurate payment data and technology to optimize cash flow, balance buyer-supplier needs, and enable smarter, outcome-driven financial planning.
