The combination provides users with tools that can help reduce debtor days, assess credit risk and automate collections activity, Chaser said in a Monday (June 30) blog post.

“The integration between Chaser and Sage Intacct gives finance teams greater visibility over debtors and allows businesses to automate the full credit control process, from credit checks through to final payment,” the post said.

Sage Intacct users can now access real-time credit checks and credit reports to inform their decisions on payment terms and follow-up strategies; artificial intelligence-driven predictive tools to understand whether payers are reliable or risky and to prioritize collections activities accordingly; multichannel automated payment reminders to reach customers on their preferred channel without manual effort; and customizable insights and reporting to monitor receivables performance and optimize chasing strategies, according to the post.

“With a simple setup process and secure data sync, Sage Intacct users can get started quickly and begin reducing debtor days with minimal disruption,” the post said.

Companies of all sizes have been adopting platforms that will automate the process of chasing payments, Chaser CEO Sonia Dorais told PYMNTS in an interview posted in December 2021.

This adoption has been driven by companies being overwhelmed by the number of late payments, not wanting to hire full-time staff to take care of credit control and looking for ways to further their larger strategy to digitize operations, Dorais said.

“Credit controllers are coming into these roles, they’re entry-level roles typically, that are done by very young people who sit down at their desks and think, ‘Hey, there’s got to be a better way to do this; this is way too manual,” Dorais said.

In other developments, Chaser launched an integration with Odoo enterprise resource planning (ERP) software in March and integrated with Sage 200 ERP software in February.

For example, 77% of chief financial officers at large U.S. firms reported that accounts receivable automation reduces delays through improved invoice tracking.

