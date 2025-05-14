Expedia Adds APIs to B2B Platform to Help Build Travel Packages

Expedia Group enhanced its B2B segment, Private Label Solutions, by adding APIs that help its partners build travel packages.

The new offerings will provide access to rental cars, bookable experiences, trip protection insurance and air travel, the company said in a Wednesday (May 14) press release.

Car API will offer access to cars from 110 brands in 190 countries and territories, Activities API will provide 170,000 bookable experiences worldwide, Insurance API will allow partners to offer trip protection during booking, and Air API will integrate air travel with lodging and car rentals to enable an all-in-one booking experience, according to the release.

“We’ve built the largest connected B2B travel network in the world, and it’s the strength of those connections that drive real results,” Alfonso Paredes, president of Private Label Solutions at Expedia Group, said in the release. “Our newly announced APIs take that even further, making it easier for partners to access more supply and leverage our intelligence.”

Expedia Group also announced in the release that it added a new Reservation Management API that helps hoteliers with their bookings, management, data recovery, payments and traveler experience.

The company also unveiled Expedia Trip Matching, which will launch in early June on Instagram and enable travelers to share a travel-related Reel with Expedia and receive customized itineraries, destination ideas and travel tips based on that Reel, per the release.

In addition, Expedia Group Advertising introduced tools that help travel advertisers co-create shoppable travel content and use the company’s first-party data to target high-intent audiences.

“As the leading B2B travel platform, Expedia Group is investing to help partners grow faster and serve travelers better,” Expedia Group CEO Ariane Gorin said in the release.

The Private Label Solutions part of Expedia’s B2B business works with more than 60,000 partner firms — including airlines, banks and travel agencies— to integrate Expedia offerings into their own consumer-facing operations, Paredes told PYMNTS in an interview posted April 14.

B2B has been among Expedia’s fastest-growing operations, up double-digit percentages last year in terms of revenue, and travel-focused loyalty programs of banks and retailers have been the most clicked-on functions of those businesses’ sites, Paredes said.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.



