Firms Battle Uncertainty With ‘Straight-Through’ B2B Transactions as Growth Unlock

Highlights
In a world where supply chains are under constant pressure, straight-through processing (end-to-end automated transactions) has evolved from a back-office cost-saving measure to a competitive necessity,
The stakes are high: suppliers that cannot deliver seamless transactions risk exclusion from preferred vendor lists, while those that can are increasingly winning share not only on price but on experience.
Cloud-based ERP modernization, standardized APIs and automation tools are driving this shift, replacing error-prone emails, PDFs and faxes with real-time, compliant and scalable B2B interactions.
In consumer markets, the idea of frictionless commerce is so ingrained that few people stop to think about it. A shopper clicks “Buy Now” on Amazon, the order slips invisibly into a vast logistical machine, and days later a box arrives at the doorstep.