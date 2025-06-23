Iran Threatens Hormuz Shutdown as CFOs Brace for Supply Chain Impact

Highlights
The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for 20% of global oil and gas, poses major risks to global trade, prompting rerouting of shipments, rising costs and industry-wide disruptions.
Today’s CFOs must go beyond traditional financial oversight to lead strategic responses to supply chain shocks — integrating finance, procurement and logistics through real-time data tools and scenario planning.
While not immediately cost-saving, investments in supply chain visibility, liquidity management and digital transformation are critical to long-term stability and risk mitigation.
Global trade is only global thanks to key commercial arteries established over the duration of human history.
See More In: B2B, B2B Payments, CFOs, commercial payments, economy, executives, Hormuz Strait, Iran, News, PYMNTS News, Strait of Hormuz, Supply Chain, supply chain disruption, supply chain management, Uncertainty