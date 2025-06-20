Supply Chain Finance Now CFO Priority Thanks to AI, Says FIS

Highlights
Supply chain finance (SCF) is becoming essential amid global economic uncertainty, with businesses turning to it for resilience, agility and cash flow optimization — especially as traditional financing grows more restrictive and costly.
Automation, AI and FinTech integration are transforming SCF into a mainstream strategy, enabling real-time, scalable and data-driven funding solutions that are accessible even to mid-market firms through embedded AR/AP systems.
For CFOs, SCF is now a strategic imperative, not just a treasury tool, offering opportunities to enhance liquidity, manage risk and boost enterprise value — particularly when supported by AI-driven insights and deep data integration.
In a world beset by geopolitical uncertainty, tightening credit markets and rising capital costs, supply chain finance (SCF) is becoming a lifeline — and automation is at the heart of its evolution.
