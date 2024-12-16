FIS Reportedly Spending $300 Million to Buy UK FinTech Demica

FIS is reportedly acquiring U.K. supply chain finance firm Demica in a $300 million deal.

The two parties agreed to a deal last week, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources. An announcement is said to be forthcoming.

FIS did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment. A spokesperson for Demica said the company does not comment on market rumors or speculation.

The news came weeks after Demica announced in a press release that its assets under administration surpassed $40 billion, while the compound annual growth of assets on the company’s platform since 2016 was over 40%.

“These figures reflect Demica’s position as a long-term partner to institutions in this sector, supporting sustained growth as global appetite for supply chain finance continues to expand,” Demica CEO Matt Wreford said in a news release. “More and more trade banks see our technology as a route to provide increasingly innovative products and services to their customers, while our corporate clients benefit from the scale and flexible liquidity which has been more necessary than ever in 2024.”

The company has worked with lenders such as Lloyds Bank and Standard Chartered, and earlier this year helped French investment bank Crédit Agricole CIB launch its new receivables and supply chain finance platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Today’s financial landscape represents a golden era of working capital and embedded finance solutions designed with a lens toward corporations looking to scale and compete,” PYMNTS reported Friday (Dec. 13).

Solutions such as embedded buy now, pay later (BNPL) for B2B can help businesses ease procurement and sales friction, boosting their liquidity and operational efficiency.

“Whether through dynamic discounting, embedded finance solutions or innovative receivables programs, liquidity is no longer just a finance team’s concern — it’s a strategic imperative.”

Meanwhile, Christina Wagner, senior vice president of GTM for Automated Finance at FIS told PYMNTS in November about efforts to simplify the payments process for businesses, a user base that has come to expect consumer-grade experiences within business applications.

“Designing applications that not only simplify processes for financial professionals but also offer intuitive, seamless interfaces for users who may not be tech experts is crucial,” she said.