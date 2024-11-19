FIS: Complexity Need Not Be the Default Setting for Business Payments

As global business-to-business (B2B) payment volumes rise, business leaders are faced with a crucial yet often overlooked question: How much value does simplicity add?

In digital finance, where automation, real-time data, and interconnected payment solutions are table stakes, simplicity has emerged as a defining performance metric — on par with speed, cost and security.

“Simplicity is not just a strategy; it’s becoming part of our DNA. As we continue to deconstruct and reimagine financial processes, we’re seeing firsthand how it contributes to sustainable growth,” Christina Wagner, SVP of GTM for Automated Finance at FIS, told PYMNTS during a discussion for the “What’s Next in Payments” series, “Business Simplicity: The New KPI.”

For a long time, B2B payments were labyrinthine processes characterized by multistep workflows, layers of approval and inevitable delays.

According to Wagner, the push for simplicity in payments addresses an evolving user base that increasingly expects consumer-grade experiences within business applications.

“Designing applications that not only simplify processes for financial professionals but also offer intuitive, seamless interfaces for users who may not be tech experts is crucial,” she said.

Businesses across sectors are prioritizing agile and frictionless experiences, transforming legacy processes and adopting approaches that position the office of the CFO as a growth catalyst rather than a back-office function.

Redefining KPIs

With treasury teams, CFOs and financial strategists seeking smoother operations and transparency, simplicity has shifted from a nice-to-have to a nonnegotiable key performance indicator (KPI) for business success in the digital age. However, for businesses operating across borders or dealing with high transaction volumes, payment complexity can, and still does, erode value. Fragmented payment flows, redundant checks and a lack of real-time visibility introduce friction.

“In B2B, complexity often burdens the finance function. By simplifying each step, it’s possible to see improved customer satisfaction and, in turn, sustainable growth,” Wagner explained, noting that by measuring factors like onboarding speed, customer satisfaction and process efficiency, FIS aims to demonstrate the tangible value of solutions that goes beyond financial figures.

The investments FIS is making in the suite of Automated Finance solutions reflects this focus, particularly in accounts payable, receivables, revenue optimization and treasury management.

Wagner said FIS aims to automate key functions within the office of the CFO to reduce manual tasks and focus on strategic business activities, such as managing liquidity and capital investment. By embedding automation and artificial intelligence (AI) into core financial processes, FIS envisions a finance function that is more adaptable, productive, and aligned with broader corporate goals.

“We have to rethink everything about how we operate, and not just how we measure the operation,” Wagner said.

Embedding Simplicity to Drive Loyalty

Advances like AI-powered decision-making, predictive analytics, and real-time treasury tools can handle workflows that once required days of manual oversight, allowing companies to keep their payment systems lean.

Wagner said simplicity is key not only for FIS’ direct customers but also for the customers of those businesses. This focus on an end-to-end user journey has prompted FIS to invest in modernizing solutions that have long been staples in the industry. By upgrading to a modern tech stack and improving the user experience, she said FIS removes barriers that once required extensive onboarding or multiple steps to execute simple transactions.

“Think about the onboarding process,” Wagner said. “By deconstructing and reimagining these tasks, we’re able to streamline complex processes so that business users can operate with ease and efficiency.” This improvement benefits financial professionals who regularly interact with vendors and clients, often managing essential relationships that impact the business’s overall customer experience.

After all, when payment processes are complex, suppliers are often left waiting for invoices to clear, creating stress on cash flows. Simplified payments improve working capital efficiency and liquidity, a particularly valuable asset in economically volatile times.

Simplicity’s growing relevance as a KPI signals a cultural shift in how businesses approach payments and operational metrics, Wagner said. It’s an acknowledgment that complexity need not be a default in an era of technological advancement.