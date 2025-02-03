JCPenney Debuts Bulk Ordering Tool for Businesses and Nonprofits

JCPenney has debuted a tool to help businesses and nonprofits purchase products at bulk order prices.

The department store chain’s new business-to-business (B2B) website, announced Monday (Feb. 3), offers current and potential bulk order customers access to JCPenney’s catalog of products across several divisions, including home, apparel, footwear and school uniforms.

“Customers are our top priority at JCPenney and we aim to create purchasing opportunities that meet their needs,” said Wendy Santana, vice president of business development at JCPenney, said in a news release.

“Our business customers are no exception, and this new tool helps create an opportunity for us to be more accessible and efficient in our delivery of bulk order purchases. JCPenney has a long legacy of serving as a great partner in our communities and we are excited to continue building on that distinction as we grow our number of bulk order customers.”

The website, run by JCPenney’s Commercial Solutions team, is designed to simplify the process for businesses and nonprofits that order products from the store in large quantities. Once they’ve registered, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies can browse the online catalog in search of products they want in their preferred sizes and colors, and work with the Commercial Solutions team to fulfill an order.

“The website is in response to an emerging trend of businesses increasingly looking to retailers to fulfill their product needs for daily operations with bulk product support,” the release said.

In other B2B news, PYMNTS wrote Monday about the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on China, Mexico — though those are now on hold — and Canada.

“The most immediate impact of tariffs is often felt in supply chains. Industries that rely on the seamless movement of goods across borders are particularly vulnerable,” that report said. “Tariffs, whether they are imposed on raw materials, intermediate goods or finished products, drive up the cost of production.”

For manufacturers, this can often mean steeper prices for components, parts and materials sourced from countries at the center of trade disputes.

At the same time, industries like the electronics, machinery and even pharmaceutical sectors are not immune to these pressures. The complicated, global supply chains that these sectors depend upon make them particularly vulnerable to changes in trade policy.

“In such a climate, businesses may need to find new suppliers or adjust their operations to mitigate the financial and operational strain caused by tariffs,” PYMNTS wrote. “The longer these trade tensions persist, the more difficult it becomes for companies to maintain stable, cost-efficient operations.”

