JustPaid Gets SOC 2 Compliance and Debuts Payments Features

JustPaid has added several new features to its B2B-focused revenue automation platform.

The company announced this update Tuesday (May 20) while also revealing it had been granted SOC 2 compliance, meaning JustPaid “has demonstrated adherence to a set of security and privacy standards, ensuring the secure management of customer data and systems,” the company said in a news release.

Among the company’s new offerings are artificial intelligence (AI) agents that can provide services such as automating invoice follow-ups via email or natural language-driven task execution.

JustPaid has also introduced a CRM integration suite designed to simplify “the quote-to-contract process for B2B companies,” providing services like direct quote creation and customer delivery and auto-generated contracts from accepted quotes.

Other new offerings include flexible contract management tools, enhanced invoice collection tools, Stripe and CRM migration tools and the ability for users to onboard faster and receive ACH payments.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers the most advanced AI features, including automated AI-enabled invoice follow-up emails, which have been a game-changer for our customers and how they run their businesses,” JustPaid Co-founder Vinay Pinnaka said in the release.

The launch of JustPaid’s new tools comes at a time when there’s “a paper jam happening along the B2B innovation journey,” as PYMNTS wrote recently.

Although automation has made major inroads in some aspects of business operations, the payments process is still largely fragmented, with paper invoices, checks and manual reconciliation continuing to serve as the norm rather than the exception.

This leads to a piecemeal approach to back-office workflows and payments that leaves companies scrambling to keep up with the automation and innovation transforming B2B partnerships, the report added.

“Businesses often adopted payment automation in parts,” Holly Tennent, director, B2B payment solutions and card product management at Bank of America, told PYMNTS. “But today, they are shifting toward a more end-to-end accounts payable (AP) automation solution.”

As businesses begin to see their AP function as a critical lever to capture greater process efficiency, fraud mitigation and cost reduction, a space once dominated by fragmented processes is turning into an ecosystem of virtual cards, embedded payment experiences and real-time data exchange, she added.

Tennent said there is a parallel between the rise of AP automation and consumer convenience trends, underlining that the instant and digital solutions that have revolutionized retail and grocery shopping are now expected in business payments.

“Think about how curbside pickup didn’t exist not long ago,” she said. “That same concept applies to payment automation.”

“The technology is there,” Tennent added, “but the adoption process is still lagging.”



