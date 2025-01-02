New Year, New Supply Chain: Procurement Innovations Shake Up Growth

As 2025 kicks off, B2B enterprises are looking internally for critical growth areas. Increasingly, what they are finding is that the procurement function represents a strategic lever for unlocking competitive differentiation.

Until recently, and for decades before then, procurement teams in global organizations were viewed primarily as cost-cutting enforcers — a function focused on squeezing suppliers and saving pennies, as well as one traditionally laden with inefficiencies, manual processes and fragmented supply chain networks.

In 2025, this antiquated image is likely set to be shattered. Today, procurement is not only being positioned as a key driver of organizational efficiency but also a critical strategic lever for growth, powered by innovations in payments and digital process enhancements across areas like embedded finance, supply chain financing, cross-border payments and digital marketplaces,

These advancements, and their advantages, are empowering procurement teams to create value far beyond cost savings.

As organizations continue to face economic uncertainties and competitive pressures, the ability to harness these innovations are set to help define procurement’s success.

The Strategic Role of Data and Technology in Procurement

As recently as Thursday (Dec. 26), news broke that unified commerce and logistics software firm Cart.com teamed with punchout integration provider Greenwing Technology. The collaboration is designed to make eProcurement easier and more efficient for institutional buyers such as universities, government agencies and large corporations, and highlights the rise of online B2B marketplaces as a key reimagining of how procurement teams source goods and services.

These platforms offer a centralized hub where buyers can access a wide range of suppliers, compare prices and negotiate terms in real time. In 2025, leading digital marketplaces are integrated with payment innovations that simplify transactions and enhance security.

For example, in an interview posted here in September, Donald Polansky, senior manager of corporate systems development at GlassCraft Door Company, told PYMNTS the company’s own B2B marketplace has plans to utilize custom APIs and integrate with third-party enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, automating the quote-to-order process.

Yet at the heart of procurement’s transformation lies data.

“To truly unlock the power of AI, especially in a B2B world, you really need to have tremendous amounts of real-world business data to train the AI,” Rajiv Ramachandran, senior VP product strategy and management at Coupa, told PYMNTS.

Advanced analytics tools, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are equipping procurement professionals with actionable insights into spending patterns, supplier performance, and market trends. By leveraging these insights, organizations can make data-driven decisions that drive growth and innovation.

Per the study “Digital Payments: Modernizing Procurement Processes,” a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, 31% of retailers are investing in digital and data-driven procurement systems, with an additional 53% planning to do so. Similarly, 42% of manufacturers have already initiated upgrades to their procurement technology, and 44% are in the process of doing the same.

The Future of Procurement as a Growth Engine

The integration of payments technology with procurement data has particular impact. Payment analytics provide a detailed view of cash flow and spending, helping organizations optimize payment terms and improve financial planning. This synergy between payments and procurement ensures that every dollar spent contributes to strategic objectives.

One of the more transformative forces reshaping procurement is embedded finance. By seamlessly integrating financial tools and services into procurement workflows, embedded finance is eliminating friction in supplier relationships and streamlining operational efficiencies. For instance, platforms now allow suppliers to access real-time financing options directly within procurement systems, reducing delays and mitigating cash flow challenges.

As more organizations adopt embedded finance solutions, procurement’s role in safeguarding the financial health of supply chains is solidifying its strategic importance.

Global procurement strategies also depend on seamless cross-border payment solutions, an area that has seen significant advancements in recent years. Traditional barriers such as currency fluctuations, high transaction fees and regulatory complexities are being more and more dismantled by innovations in digital payments other technologies.

Additionally, real-time payment tracking and reconciliation tools are now standard in global procurement operations, providing unparalleled visibility into cross-border transactions. This transparency not only enhances financial control but also fosters stronger supplier relationships by ensuring timely payments.

Ultimately, today’s procurement leaders must possess a deep understanding of financial instruments, technology, and data analytics. They are no longer just negotiators but also innovators and strategic advisors.