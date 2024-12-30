Cart.com Teams With Greenwing Technology to Streamline eProcurement

Unified commerce and logistics software firm Cart.com teamed with punchout integration provider Greenwing Technology.

The collaboration is designed to make eProcurement easier and more efficient for institutional buyers such as universities, government agencies and large corporations, according to a Thursday (Dec. 26) news release.

“By combining Cart.com’s robust B2B Commerce Platform with Greenwing Technology’s advanced punchout integration, this collaboration enables suppliers and distributors to directly connect with buyers’ eProcurement systems,” the release said. “Popular platforms such as SAP Ariba, Coupa and Jaggaer are now seamlessly supported, making procurement workflows faster and easier for everyone involved.”

Earlier this year, Cart.com announced it was making its proprietary warehouse and transportation management systems available as standalone offerings.

These modules — Constellation WMS and Constellation TMS — joined the company’s distributed order management system, known as Constellation OMS, as standalone software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, and can be used independently or together.

“For years, Constellation has been the critical software foundation for Cart.com’s own network of fulfillment centers across the U.S.,” Cart.com founder and CEO Omair Tariq said in a news release at the time. “I’m confident that our modern technology will enable both merchants and warehouse operators to drive better performance and an improved experience for their customers.”

In other news from B2B procurement, PYMNTS wrote earlier this month about the rise of B2B marketplaces as a preferred sales channel. It’s a trend connected to payments innovations and the ability of B2B customers to manage their entire procurement lifecycle from a single place.

“The fewer salespeople you need to talk to, the more efficient the system becomes for everyone,” Shep Hickey, CEO at metal digital marketplace Bryzos, told PYMNTS in October.

ChemDirect President Dave Haase told PYMNTS in an interview last year: “Many folks don’t want to buy from 30 or 40 different vendors. They want to be able to consolidate that with a few vendors, as few as possible … To differentiate ourselves, we have to make it truly seamless to buy and to have a pricing structure that is completely transparent.”

