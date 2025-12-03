Optionality Puts AR in the Driver’s Seat of B2B Payment Behavior

Highlights
Suppliers are abandoning uniform payment portals as acceptance shifts from passive operations to a strategic, buyer-specific policy tool aligned with margin and working-capital goals.
Emailed virtual cards created costly manual chaos, prompting the rise of solutions that automate processing, enforce acceptance rules and eliminate PCI and scalability risks.
Payment acceptance is becoming multi-rail and AI-driven, with flexible options, machine-readable virtual cards, and negotiable economics reshaping buyer–supplier relationships.
Payment acceptance doesn’t often get the same glamorous treatment as payment innovations do. But B2B firms know, or are coming to learn, that as the world goes digital and real-time, B2B payment innovations and their acceptance mechanisms are becoming intimately intertwined.