Revolut Preps Launch of Titan ‘Ultra-Premium’ Business Card

Revolut opened a waitlist for what it called its first “ultra-premium” business card.

Dubbed Titan, the card is designed for high-growth companies, the London-based FinTech’s Revolut Business arm said in a Thursday (Dec. 4) press release provided to PYMNTS. It combines spend management and travel and lifestyle benefits into a single solution.

“Modern businesses face a dual challenge [of] empowering employees with seamless travel tools while maintaining real-time control, with 85% [of] businesses currently paying for at least one of these benefits standalone,” the release said. “Titan is designed to solve this problem for businesses, combining friction-free travel and productivity features with comprehensive expense and receipt management tools to streamline operations for finance teams, all in one card.”

Customers can join the waitlist in advance of the card’s debut in early 2026, according to the release. Titan is powered by Visa’s commercial card solution.

James Gibson, general manager of Revolut Business, described the card as a growth tool for global companies.

“Our customers scale fast and travel often and need a card that keeps up, while giving finance teams full control,” Gibson said in the release. “Titan empowers employees with the seamless, high-end travel and lifestyle benefits they demand, allowing them to focus on what matters most: their business.”

Corporate cards have gone from being considered back-office conveniences to instruments for growth. “The Growth Corporates Working Capital Index 2025-2026,” a Visa and PYMNTS Intelligence report, found that 15% of growth corporate companies used corporate cards opportunistically during 2024, triple the rate of the prior year.

Chief financial officers can pounce when opportunities appear due to faster settlement, fewer manual touches and cleaner audit trails.

The research also found that 44% of CFOs use commercial cards to streamline payment workflows, 43% use them to gain better control over approvals and 40% use them to reduce operational burdens.

The pending launch of Titan follows several milestones for Revolut. For example, Revolut said in April that it exceeded $1 billion in annualized revenue last year. Last week, Revolut achieved a valuation of $75 billion, up from $45 billion in 2024.