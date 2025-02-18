RevolutionParts Streamlines B2B and D2C Sales of Auto Parts

RevolutionParts, a provider of eCommerce solutions for the automotive industry, has enhanced its aftermarket platform to help manufacturers and distributors expand their sales channels to include direct-to-consumer (D2C) as well as business-to-business (B2B) offerings.

Other enhancements to the platform are designed to increase sales of auto parts, streamline fulfillment and improve the accuracy of product data, the company said in a Monday (Feb. 17) press release.

“With these new capabilities, manufacturers and distributors can remove inefficiencies, expand their reach and increase profitability,” RevolutionParts CEO Ibrahim Mesbah said in the release. “Our platform provides a seamless way to activate digital sales channels and future-proof their businesses.”

RevolutionParts’ aftermarket solution allows manufacturers to strengthen their online presence and use their brand catalogs to reach both business buyers and consumer buyers, according to the release.

Manufacturers can fulfill orders by integrating with their own preferred distributors or by tapping into distributors through RevolutionParts, the release said.

With the new capabilities, they can sell directly to consumers, ensure correct part fitment and pricing, and route orders through their choice of distributors, per the release.

“Aftermarket manufacturers need smarter ways to reach buyers and fulfill demand efficiently,” RevolutionParts Director of Aftermarket Gideon Williams said in the release. “By integrating catalogs directly and providing a seamless distributor network, we are helping our partners reduce overhead, increase sales and strengthen their brand presence in the digital space.”

A growing number of firms have been launching new digital channels and platforms to bring the act of browsing and buying auto parts more firmly into eCommerce, PYMNTS reported in November 2023.

RevolutionParts said in October 2023 that it was working with Walmart GoLocal to expand same-day delivery. The collaboration is part of RevolutionParts’ suite of delivery offerings, RP Shipping, that offers auto parts buyers and sellers greater flexibility in how they send and receive parts.

In June 2022, when the company announced that it expanded its Canadian offerings to include support for the French language, RevolutionParts Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Andreas Ronneseth told PYMNTS that auto parts retailing was seeing a digital transformation.

“In this industry today, there’s a lot of emailing spreadsheets or phone calls happening but there’s also quite a few procurement systems — RevolutionParts being one of them,” Ronneseth said.

