Spryker’s Composable Commerce Platform to Power Daimler Truck’s B2B Marketplace

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck partnered with composable commerce platform provider Spryker to launch a B2B spare parts marketplace in Europe.

The marketplace will make it faster, easier and more convenient for B2B customers to buy spare parts online, Spryker said in a Tuesday (Feb. 11) press release.

It will be implemented by Valantic and will be powered in part by Spryker’s out-of-the-box enterprise marketplace and B2B commerce functionality, according to the release.

“For the commercial vehicle industry, time on the road is money,” Spryker co-founder and CEO Boris Lokschin said in the release. “A flexible commerce solution that can adapt to supply chain or other unforeseen challenges is critical for ensuring that parts can be purchased quickly and reliably when needed.”

One of the quantifiable business outcomes most sought after in the B2B market is the use of technology and automation to streamline workflows by removing repetitive and time-heavy manual processes, Lokschin told PYMNTS in an interview posted in December 2023.

“[Integrating digital solutions] is primarily about reducing manual efforts … people aren’t used to that from legacy systems, they know the opposite,” Lokschin said.

Spryker announced in June that its composable technology would power the global marketplace of SDVerse, a B2B sales marketplace for buyers of automotive software that was developed in collaboration between General Motors, Magna and Wipro.

“SDVerse required the ability to quickly compose and adapt as the technology in automotive software evolves,” Lokschin said at the time in a press release. “Software-defined vehicles by definition will be constantly changing, and the technology used to facilitate the exchange of this software needs to be just as flexible in order to be future-proof.”

In April, Spryker expanded its App Composition Platform to include Stripe as a global payment services provider, saying the Stripe integration will enable enterprises using the platform to expand into new regions and facilitate business with customers around the world.

“The ability to quickly implement a state-of-the-art payment option like Stripe in new regions with minimal effort will give enterprises the edge and flexibility they need to keep up with evolving customer and business demands,” Lokschin said at the time in a press release.

