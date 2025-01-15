TradeCentric Debuts New Tool for Shopify B2B Users

B2B connected commerce firm TradeCentric has a new offering for Shopify B2B users.

The company’s ShopifyB2B Connector, announced Wednesday (Jan. 15), is part of TradeCentric’s quarterly product rollout.

“We’re excited to launch the TradeCentric Shopify B2B Connector, a solution aimed at streamlining transactions between buyers and suppliers,” Steve Frechette, chief product and technology officer at TradeCentric, said in a news release.

“Our goal is to deliver enhancements that not only simplify integration processes but also make them more scalable and results-oriented, helping our customers achieve greater efficiency and success.”

According to the release, the connector offers Shopify B2B users integration support for B2B connected commerce solutions such as purchase order and invoice automation.

This, TradeCentric says, helps businesses meet evolving buyer expectations, increase sales and bolster “competitive positioning,” while also letting them “create frictionless purchasing journeys that delight customers and build loyalty.”

The release comes at a time when “ongoing uncertainty continues to shape the procurement landscape,” as PYMNTS wrote earlier this week.

“Global supply chains have become increasingly intricate, driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions, fluctuating market demands and environmental concerns,” that report said.

Research from the PYMNTS Intelligence study “How the C-Suite Fights Uncertainty With New Workflows and Analytics Tools” shows that these high levels of uncertainty affected operations and decision-making for 30% of middle-market firms throughout last year — with the finance, food and transportation industries more likely to experience volatile conditions than others.

“To address these complexities, procurement teams are doubling down on diversifying supplier bases and enhancing visibility through digital tools,” PYMNTS wrote. “Technologies like blockchain and predictive analytics are being deployed to create more transparent and resilient supply chains.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of procurement evolution. AI-driven tools are allowing procurement teams to uncover actionable insights from massive amounts of data, enhance decision-making, and drive efficiencies.

“To truly unlock the power of AI, especially in a B2B world, you really need to have tremendous amounts of real-world business data to train the AI,” Rajiv Ramachandran, senior vice president of product strategy and management at Coupa, told PYMNTS in an interview published in November.

Still, the integration of such technologies can be a work in progress, with many companies seeing obstacles in aligning AI with their systems and workflows.

