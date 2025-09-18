WEX Adds Fleet Card and Advanced Reporting to App for Contractors

Global commerce platform WEX has rebranded its software solution for contractors, Payzerware, to WEX Field Service Management (FSM) and launched the new WEX FSM mobile app.

The new WEX FSM incorporates the WEX Fleet Card, Advanced Reporting, and access to GoodLeap’s flexible financing options and Pricebooks Digital’s Enhanced Pricebooks, along with its core features like scheduling dispatching, invoicing and payments, the company said in a Thursday (Sept. 18) press release.

WEX acquired Payzer in October 2023.

Today, the platform serves more than 35,000 contractors, and the new app is now available for download by existing customers, according to the release.

“While many software providers offer specialized offerings, WEX Field Service Management combines field service operations, fleet management and payments by one trusted partner, empowering contractors to streamline operations and strengthen customer relationships, so they can confidently scale their business,” Dylan Jones, senior vice president and general manager of mobility growth at WEX, said in the release.

When WEX announced its acquisition of Payzer, a provider of cloud-based field service management software, in October 2023, it said it aimed to expand its product suite, create cross-sell opportunities and help its small business customers who operate field service companies streamline operations, simplify sales processes and improve collections.

WEX said during a May earnings presentation that it is investing in technology, data analytics and embedded payment solutions in response to evolving customer needs. The company continues to position itself as more than just a fuel card operator, instead branding itself as a “global commerce platform,” PYMNTS reported at the time.

WEX Chair, CEO and President Melissa Smith said during the May 1 earnings call that the company’s goal is “to simplify the business of running a business.”

In some other recent updates to its offerings, WEX added Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop and its 190 fueling stations to the 10-4 by WEX app network, partnered with energy leader bp to provide fleet drivers access to fuel saving through the earnify fleet fuel card program in the U.S., and launched a new intelligent claims tool to help people get reimbursed from their flexible savings accounts (FSAs) more quickly and easily.