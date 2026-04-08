Bank of America Positions CashPro App as a Real-Time Treasury Control Point

Highlights
Treasury teams are being pushed toward real-time decisions without matching tools.
Mobile approvals now handle high-value flows, but visibility and control remain critical.
Unified platforms, via CashPro, are emerging as the operating layer for cash, risk and identity.
Speed has become essential in treasury — but many finance teams are still operating with tools built for delay.
See More In:
B2B, B2B Payments, Bank of America, CashPro, Digital Payments, Mobile Payments, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, treasury management, video