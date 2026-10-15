Banks Offer CFOs Programmable Liquidity to Win Corporate Deposits

Highlights
Banks are competing for corporate cash with more than yield. JPMorgan, Citi and Bank of America are offering faster settlement, automated reconciliation and improved liquidity management to win valuable treasury relationships.
The battle for deposits is becoming a battle for control. As payments move into ERP systems, APIs and treasury platforms, banks and software providers are competing to influence where corporate cash flows and who controls the data.
Programmable liquidity could become the next competitive advantage. Tokenized deposits and automated payments promise to make corporate cash more productive, but CFOs must weigh efficiency gains against vendor lock-in, interoperability and loss of control.
Corporate cash has become one of banking’s most consequential bargaining chips. The third-quarter earnings season is offering chief financial officers a glimpse of what financial institutions are willing to provide to keep it.