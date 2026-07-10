Stablecoin Adoption Runs Into the Treasury Back Office

Highlights
Treasury platforms, not wallets, may determine how quickly stablecoins enter corporate finance.
Enterprise adoption depends on fitting tokenized settlement into existing treasury controls rather than creating parallel payment operations.
The next hurdle for stablecoins is connecting ERPs, treasury systems and banking APIs without disrupting accounting and compliance.
The race to bring stablecoins into mainstream business finance faces the challenge of whether treasury departments can process them without dismantling the systems that already manage billions of dollars in daily cash movements.