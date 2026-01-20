TreviPay Teams With Visa to Offer Banks Pay by Invoice Tool

B2B payments platform TreviPay has debuted its “Pay by Invoice” tool for Visa-issuing banks.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The new offering, announced Tuesday (Jan. 20), is designed to help issuers garner a larger share of the $58 trillion North American B2B payments space.

“For years, banks have been looking for a scalable way to capture the significant share of B2B payments still happening off-card,” said Brandon Spear, TreviPay’s CEO. “TreviPay Pay by Invoice unlocks that opportunity. By integrating our order-to-cash automation with Visa’s network capabilities, issuing banks can now offer their commercial clients a modern credit solution that automates invoicing and delivers the flexibility we know business buyers expect.”

According to a news release, the partnership combines TreviPay’s order-to-cash automation technology with Visa’s commercial payment capabilities to help issuers transform “fragmented B2B spend” into “strategic, issuer-financed, invoice-based transactions.”

The release noted that many corporate payments are still made by check or through manual legacy ACH processes, while a majority of global B2B buyers require customization or control in their payments and invoicing workflows.

Pay by Invoice, the company said, helps banks address these expectations by giving suppliers early payment (usually within two days of invoicing) while allowing buyers to settle on negotiated terms such as 30, 60, or 90 days.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“Both parties benefit from an automated, transparent invoicing and order-to-cash experience,” the release added.

Writing about the B2B payments space earlier this week, PYMNTS noted that these transactions might – at first glance – seem ripe for automation through agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

“Invoices arrive, contracts specify terms and systems track due dates. But these surface signals mask deeper layers of intent that are rarely explicit,” the report said. “The question confronting enterprises is not whether software can initiate payments autonomously, but whether organizational intent can be articulated with sufficient clarity and discipline to allow such autonomy without compromising control.”

The report uses the example of a routine supplier payment, with various levels of intent. For instance, the “operational intent” could be to preserve a supplier relationship by paying early, while the “financial intent” may be to hold off on paying to manage short-term liquidity.

Thus, the question of intent in B2B payments could ultimately be inseparable from governance. An agent cannot just “optimize payments” without an explicit understanding of what optimization means for that business at that moment.

“Cost minimization, working capital efficiency, supplier goodwill and compliance cannot all be maximized simultaneously,” PYMNTS wrote. “Someone, or something, must be responsible for deciding within a bounded decision set which objective takes precedence.”