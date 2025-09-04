Postage Hikes, Delivery Frictions Turn Paper Checks Into B2B Burden

Highlights
Rising postage costs and delays make paper checks expensive and risky, with 63% of firms reporting check fraud and operational impacts like delayed settlements and strained supplier relationships.
The value of paper check “float” is eroding as suppliers prioritize faster-paying buyers; digital alternatives like dynamic discounting and automated cash flow management now provide more precise, cost-effective ways to optimize working capital.
While many firms still haven’t automated supplier payments, digital payment systems offer faster settlement, fraud protection, visibility into cash flows, and strategic advantages such as stronger supplier relationships and access to favorable terms.
In the hierarchy of business expenses, the cost of a postage stamp rarely registers. Particularly when compared to capital equipment, raw materials or enterprise software.