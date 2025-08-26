Picking the Optimal Payment Mix for B2B Growth

Author Ernest Hemingway once said change happens slowly at first, then all at once. And while in the B2B space, that first part is true, B2B buyers and suppliers are still waiting on that change to happen all at once, particularly as it relates to payments.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

While some consumer-facing businesses may consider paper checks, batch ACH transfers and even wire instructions delivered over fax machines to be archaic, many B2B firms consider them infrastructure that works.

At the very least, it’s infrastructure that mostly works slowly and expensively, if predictably.

But it’s this existing infrastructure and its predictability that many in the B2B space have built their businesses around. And if there’s one constant dominating the B2B marketplace, it’s that businesses will always need to move money in ways that align with their operational realities.

Today, however, B2B payments are in the midst of one of the most significant shifts in their history. Real-time transfers, virtual cards and embedded finance platforms are colliding with the rising demand for automation, security and global reach. The result is a landscape of extraordinary potential but also complex decision-making when it comes to B2B payments optimization, or matching payment needs between buyers and suppliers.

B2B payment optimization isn’t something that’s necessarily exciting. But it’s something that is becoming increasingly necessary, particularly as macro uncertainty makes every existing business relationship more valuable.

See also: B2B Payments Enter Their Trust-Building Era

An Emerging Operating System of B2B Payments

Unlike consumer payments, where adoption curves tend to converge quickly around a handful of standards, the B2B side defies one-size-fits-all solutions. Every industry brings its own quirks: a construction contractor has to juggle unpredictable cash flows, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup looks to sclae across multiple geographies, and a manufacturer has to manage hundreds of supplier relationships. Each must balance speed, cost, visibility and compliance in very different ways.

The “optimal mix” of payment technologies is therefore not a universal recipe but a strategy tailored to the company’s ecosystem and appetite for risk.

But given the diversity of variables, how should companies approach the task of building an optimal payment mix? The most successful B2B payments optimization strategies can often start with diagnostic clarity.

Finance leaders might, for example, map their transaction flows: which payments are high-value and low-frequency, which are small but recurring, where are the pain points in reconciliation and how much working capital flexibility is required.

The double-edged sword, however, is that finance teams looking to optimize their payment mix may be hamstrung by their own un-optimized incumbent processes.

Read more: How Embedded Finance, AI and Automation Are Redefining B2B Payment Networks

A Playbook for Payment Strategy

Perhaps the most profound transformation is the rise of embedded finance, where payment functionality is woven directly into the platforms businesses already use. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, procurement software and vertical SaaS products are bundling payment initiation, approval workflows and reconciliation as native features.

For companies, this integration reduces the problem of toggling between bank portals, spreadsheets and accounting systems. Payments become a seamless extension of core operations. For example, a construction management platform might allow contractors to pay subcontractors directly within project software, automatically linking payments to project budgets and milestones.

Embedded finance also creates new opportunities for financing. Platforms can offer working capital advances, invoice factoring or dynamic discounting at the point of payment, using transaction data to assess risk in real time. This capability is particularly valuable for small- and medium-sized businesses that struggle to access traditional credit lines.

However, embedded models raise strategic questions. Should a company entrust critical treasury functions to a software vendor rather than a bank? What happens if the platform is acquired, or its technology stack changes? Data ownership and regulatory compliance add further layers of complexity.

And while technology options abound, the choice of payment mix ultimately hinges on cash flow strategy. For companies with thin margins and volatile cycles, the timing of inflows and outflows is existential. A logistics firm that pays drivers daily may prioritize real-time disbursements, even at higher cost, to secure labor supply. By contrast, a manufacturer with predictable receivables may lean on ACH for its low fees and batch efficiency, reserving virtual cards for specific procurement categories.

Crucially, the mix is not static. As networks expand, regulations evolve and corporate strategies shift, treasury teams must revisit their payment architecture regularly. What is optimal today may become suboptimal tomorrow, especially as competitive dynamics push expectations for speed and transparency higher.

For finance leaders, the task is to curate a portfolio that balances efficiency, control and resilience.