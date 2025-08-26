Picking the Optimal Payment Mix for B2B Growth

Highlights
B2B payments are undergoing a crucial transformation as more businesses adopt real-time transfers, virtual cards and embedded finance platforms.
Unlike consumer payments, there is no one-size-fits-all solution in B2B.
Companies can optimize payment strategies to help cut costs, unlock agility and strengthen partnerships.
Author Ernest Hemingway once said change happens slowly at first, then all at once. And while in the B2B space, that first part is true, B2B buyers and suppliers are still waiting on that change to happen all at once, particularly as it relates to payments.