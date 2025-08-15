B2B Payments Enter Their Trust-Building Era

Highlights
B2B payments are moving away from entrenched, buyer-dominated terms toward negotiated, trust-based arrangements, driven by supply chain disruptions, tariff pressures and the recognition that payment delays can harm everyone.
Digital integration of accounts receivable and payable, virtual card platforms and cloud-based procurement tools are creating real-time visibility, faster cash flow and more secure transactions.
Firms are beginning to treat payment terms as dynamic agreements that can adjust to changing economic conditions, with AI and predictive analytics poised to further support flexible, resilient B2B payment ecosystems.
In times of uncertainty, firms can’t afford to have payments among the unknown quantities they’re facing down.