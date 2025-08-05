How Synthetic Data Is Becoming B2B CFOs’ Secret Weapon

Highlights
Synthetic data is emerging as a tool for CFOs and finance teams facing unpredictability in global markets, offering scalable, repeatable ways to simulate risks.
B2B companies are especially benefiting from synthetic data due to limited access to high-quality historical data, with applications spanning treasury strategy, liquidity planning and supply chain resilience.
Despite its advantages, synthetic data comes with challenges, particularly around data fidelity, as the insights can be flawed if the models generating the data are not robust.
In today’s uncertain world, enterprise back offices can feel like they are forecasting through a fog.