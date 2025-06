Cash Cycles Come Into High-Definition as Liquidity Becomes Antidote for Uncertainty

Finance leaders are using CCC not just to monitor liquidity but to guide decisions on procurement, pricing and capital allocation, despite challenges like fragmented ERP systems and lagging automation in supplier payments.

As tariff-driven turbulence rattles the business landscape, chief financial officers are coming to realize that traditional metrics like sales numbers and EBITDA can be mere vanity metrics if cash isn’t moving.

Cash, after all, is the most objective truth in business. And the cash conversion cycle (CCC), once a back-office metric, is now moving front and center as a health check.

The CCC, calculated as the time it takes for a company to convert inventory and other resources into cash from sales, is evolving from a lagging indicator to a real-time performance gauge. Traditionally, it measured the time lag between outlaying cash for operations and receiving cash from customers. Now, it’s becoming the lens through which CFOs view risk, resilience and agility.

What’s changed? In a word: everything.

Supply chains are more fragmented, vulnerable and in flux; while customer expectations are higher and macroeconomic conditions are less forgiving. High interest rates have raised the cost of capital, while buyers and suppliers are shifting payment behaviors to preserve their own liquidity. That leaves businesses squeezed and needing faster access to cash just to stay in motion.

The cash conversion cycle used to be an outcome. Now, it’s a lever.

The Cash Conversion Cycle as a Strategic Signal

For years, companies have obsessed over revenue growth, EBITDA margins and user metrics, a collection of numbers that may look great in board decks but can often say little about underlying health. Liquidity, by contrast, is merciless. In a downturn, it’s the difference between survival and insolvency.

“Companies get in trouble in cycles like this, especially if they’re thinly capitalized,” Ingo Payments CEO Drew Edwards told PYMNTS.

At the same time, a wave of innovation is transforming how companies manage their money. FinTech platforms, embedded finance tools and real-time payment rails are recoding the DNA of corporate finance, allowing organizations to compress cash cycles, surface insights faster and act with precision.

Yet, according to “Virtual Mobility: How Mobile Virtual Cards Elevate B2B Payments,” done in collaboration with WEX, almost 73% of businesses have yet to automate supplier payments, significantly limiting their ability to gain a comprehensive view of money movement.

“Cash flow is the lifeblood of any corporation,” Abhishek, global head of B2B Acceptance at Visa Commercial Solutions, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted last month. “If a payment comes to someone who’s out of the office, on vacation or in meetings, it just sits there and ages. With AR Manager, the moment the payment is received, it’s automatically processed. We’ve seen days sales outstanding (DSO) go down for corporates who’ve moved to this solution.”

In today’s landscape, where unpredictability is the only constant, the CCC is increasingly guiding decisions well beyond finance. Pricing strategies, supplier negotiations, fulfillment prioritization, even marketing campaigns are now being stress-tested against cash flow impact.

Indeed, the traditional components of the CCC — DSO, DIO (days inventory outstanding), and DPO (days payable outstanding) — are being reimagined as dials finance leaders can actively tweak, not just passively report on.

CCC and the Rise of the Intelligent Treasury

Perhaps the biggest transformation is within treasury itself. Long considered a sleepy, compliance-focused function, corporate treasury is evolving into a strategic command center. Armed with real-time data, machine learning models, and API-enabled platforms, treasurers are now orchestrating liquidity like conductors of a dynamic, ever-shifting financial symphony.

Progressive companies are now leveraging shortened cash cycles to unlock capital for growth. Faster cash means faster reinvestment, less dependency on external financing, and more agility in capturing new opportunities.

Of course, modern solutions can require embracing change management in order to implement. Part of the reason CCC has languished in the back office is due to the fragmentation of many firms’ finance functions.

“People used to think the ERP (enterprise resource planning) was the center of the CFO’s office. But the reality is, many large companies that have gone on acquisition sprees have multiple ERP systems, making it difficult to centralize financial data,” Matt Carey, senior vice president, office of the CFO at FIS, told PYMNTS.

Still, the renaissance of the cash conversion cycle signals a potentially deeper reordering of business priorities. In a world awash in data and drowning in risk, cash isn’t just king, it’s the compass.