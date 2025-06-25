How CFOs Are Optimizing Their B2B Supply Chains Without AI

Highlights
Amid global disruptions, CFOs are prioritizing traditional financial strategies, like inventory reduction, payment optimization and vendor consolidation.
Finance leaders are using payment terms, early payment discounts and automated payables to manage liquidity more effectively.
CFOs are becoming deeply involved in cross-functional planning, supplier negotiations and strategic sourcing, shifting from back-office roles to active architects.
It’s easy to assume that every corporate problem has an AI-first solution just waiting in the wings.