The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: 1,297 CFOs in 23 Countries Reveal Their Strategies

Download the Report The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

The utilization of working capital solutions is on the rise. In fact, 80% of Growth Corporates using at least one such solution in 2024, is up 13% year over year. In addition, PYMNTS Intelligence’s research finds significant improvements in working capital efficiency among Growth Corporates in 2024. This efficiency gain is largely attributed to better cash visibility and optimized use of working capital solutions.

The preference for on-demand solutions, such as corporate and virtual cards and bank lines of credit, has surged. This is especially evident in regions and industries with high operational efficiency. However, challenges in accessing these solutions persist. The impacts are particularly felt among firms in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) and in industries like commercial travel and media and technology, where slow approvals and suboptimal options are prevalent.

The most efficient Growth Corporates — which we labeled top performers — leveraged flexible and strategic working capital solutions. As a result, they achieved 51% shorter cash conversion cycles. They also averaged savings of $11 million in bottom-line benefits from reduced interest, inventory carrying costs, and supplier discounts. Top performers tend to use working capital strategically. They deploy working capital solutions to cover predictable cash flow gaps or to invest in business growth.

These are some of the findings explored in “The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa. This edition examines the business conditions and working capital requirements of 1,297 CFOs and Treasurers across eight industry segments, five global regions and 23 countries. It draws on an in-depth quantitative and qualitative survey of firms with annual revenue between $50 million and $1 billion, conducted between May 21 and July 9.

Inside “The 2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index”:

How Growth Corporates across 23 countries use external working capital

How cash flow visibility enables more strategic uses of external working capital

How top performers in the Working Capital Index achieved an average of $11 million in bottom-line benefits

The role of external working capital in improving buyer-supplier relationships

The working capital solutions Growth Corporates wished their bankers offered

The pain points Growth Corporates experience when using external working capital solutions

This report includes crucial information for the firms that drive local, regional and global economies. It also includes details about the working capital solutions available to support these firms’ steady growth. Download the report to learn what’s next for Growth Corporates across the globe.