Treasurers Step Into Strategy Room as Scenario Planning Becomes Corporate Weapon

Highlights
Corporate treasury is shifting toward real-time, AI-enabled treasury management systems (TMS) that provide visibility, agility and centralized control over liquidity and payments.
Modern TMS platforms enable scenario planning and forecasting, allowing treasurers to run simulations, advise CEOs on strategic decisions, and strengthen resilience.
The treasurer’s role has evolved from operational execution (processing payments, reconciling accounts) to strategic orchestration — anticipating risks, dynamically allocating liquidity, and optimizing working capital across global operations.
Spreadsheets may be dying a slow death, but they’re still on their way out the door. And no one is more grateful than the corporate treasurer.