UK Moves to Crack Down on Late Commercial Payments

Highlights
The U.K.’s newest payments push centers on commercial payments, but the broader objective outlined through the past few months seeks to create a more consistent framework governing how money moves across businesses, consumers and digital platforms.
BNPL regulation, safeguarding reforms and stablecoin consultations are arriving as consumers increasingly expect payment flexibility and seamless digital experiences.
The implications extend beyond banks and FinTechs to infrastructure providers, which increasingly sit at the intersection of payment choice, compliance and operational control.
The United Kingdom’s newest payments legislation has little to do with checkout buttons, digital wallets or card networks.
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