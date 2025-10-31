Court Backs Fed’s Power to Block FinTech Access to Payment Rails

Highlights
The Tenth Circuit ruled that the Federal Reserve has full discretion to deny master account applications, even from legally eligible institutions such as Custodia Bank.
The decision reinforces the Fed’s tiered, risk-based review framework and underscores its authority to limit payment system access for crypto-focused or unsupervised firms.
The ruling may stall efforts by FinTechs and others seeking “skinny” or limited-purpose Fed accounts until Congress clarifies eligibility rules.
Access to the Federal Reserve’s payment rails has long been coveted by FinTechs and non-traditional financial institutions seeking a direct link into the heart of the U.S. banking system.