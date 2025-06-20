Instant Payments and Stablecoins Demand Core Banking System Upgrades

Highlights
Legacy core banking systems, which were designed for batch processing and set schedules, are struggling to keep pace with the demand for instant money movement and the mainstreaming of stablecoins.
A majority of financial institutions see faster payments as a “must have” for new use cases, they face significant technical difficulty and the costs of integration as barriers, opening the door for pacts with solutions providers.
The industry is transitioning from monolithic to modular banking systems, leveraging cloud platforms and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to integrate innovations.
For decades, banking infrastructure meant heavy metal — mainframes, on premises, in-house and legacy systems layered upon legacies. Batch systems and processing, and a set schedule of money movement.
