FNBO Expands Westward by Buying Denver’s InBank

First National Bank of Omaha is continuing its expansion push by acquiring Colorado’s InBank.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The roughly $200 million deal, announced by the bank (FNBO) Wednesday (Sept. 2), is designed to expand its presence in Colorado with nine new branches, giving it a footprint in Denver, Colorado Springs and southern Colorado.

“InBank is strategically and culturally aligned with FNBO and represents an important step in our thoughtful expansion,” FNBO Chairman and President Clark Lauritzen said in a news release.

“Its experienced team, trusted customer relationships and entrepreneurial culture provide a meaningful foundation as we welcome new customers and communities to FNBO.”

FNBO already has 21 branches in the state, and will now add four new ones in New Mexico as well, the release added. InBank has $1.4 billion in assets and is an independent community bank offering commercial, business and personal banking services.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

“InBank was built with a commitment to delivering highly personalized service, and FNBO shares our belief in authentic relationships, local decision-making and doing what is right for customers and communities,” said Ed Francis, founder and CEO of InBank. “We believe this next chapter will create new opportunities for our customers and associates while carrying forward the values that have shaped InBank.”

This acquisition follows FNBO’s May announcement that it plans to expand its presence in Kansas City, Missouri, by acquiring Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co.

The bank added another lender with a presence in Kansas City to its stable in 2025, with its deal for Country Club Bank closing last October.

In other banking news, PYMNTS wrote recently about the problem facing banks and FinTechs as consumers now routinely distribute checking, savings, credit and investments among a range of institutions and apps. This creates two gaps for financial institutions.

“Money held elsewhere can’t generate deposits, transactions or other business for the provider,” the report said. “Just as important, activity elsewhere can hide changes in the customer’s finances that could signal an opportunity or a problem.”

Account primacy has historically meant becoming the institution where customers receive income, keep deposits and carry out the bulk of their day to-day- financial activity. That position still carries obvious benefits, but “is becoming less comprehensive as financial relationships fragment,” the report added.

PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that the average U.S. consumer works with between five and seven financial accounts. Another report finds that credit unions are the chief financial institution for 61% of their account holders.