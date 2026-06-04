OppFi Ruling Gives Bank-FinTech Partnerships a Win but Not Final Clarity

Highlights
The ruling suggests courts may continue to focus on who originates, underwrites and funds loans, even as regulators increasingly focus on who ultimately captures the economics.
Sponsor banks face a higher bar to demonstrate meaningful oversight, risk retention and compliance control as partnership models draw greater scrutiny.
The next phase of the true-lender debate is likely to shift from trial courts to appeals courts, where broader questions about economic substance could take center stage.
A California court has handed bank-FinTech partnerships one of their most significant legal victories to date.