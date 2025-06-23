CFPB Moves to Keep Synapse Case Alive for Consumer Relief

Highlights
In a new court filing tied to the Synapse bankruptcy, the CFPB said Synapse may have engaged in unfair practices by failing to properly track and reconcile consumer funds.
The CFPB is pushing for the case to be converted to Chapter 7 and may use its Civil Penalty Fund to provide monetary relief to harmed consumers.
Consumer harm may stem from reconciliation practices across the Synapse platform, amid a lack of transparency in “for benefit of” accounts.
Reports of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s death have been exaggerated.