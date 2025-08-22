Synapse Faces CFPB Over Fund Reconciliation Gaps

Highlights
Synapse’s alleged failures in record-keeping led to an estimated $60 million to $90 million shortfall in consumer funds.
Thousands of consumers faced severe hardships, losing access to their money for months and struggling to pay essential bills.
The CFPB accused Synapse of “unfair acts or practices” under the CFPA for inadequate record management and reconciliation, spotlighting how critical back-end processes are for FinTechs and partner banks.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Thursday (Aug. 21) lawsuit against Synapse Financial Technologies highlights the accurate tracking and reconciliation of consumer funds within the evolving FinTech landscape.