Update: CFPB Opens Comments on Nonbank Regulation

Highlights
The CFPB is initiating a proposed rulemaking process to scale back its supervision, primarily by redefining “larger participants” in key markets.
The CFPB said it is concerned that the benefits of the current thresholds may not justify the compliance burdens for automobile lending, international money transfers, debt collection and consumer reporting.
The proposed rulemaking comes as funding for the agency is on track to be cut by nearly half by Congress and the agency is seeking to allocate its resources effectively.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has started the ball rolling on a process that would conceivably roll back supervision in key sectors of payments and lending — to the point where only the largest players would fall under the oversight of the agency.