Cross-border Payments

Visa Leads Latest Funding For FinTech Startup Nium 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Nium, InstaReM, funding, FinTech, startup, singapore, visa, cross-border, payments,

FinTech payments startup Nium, based in Singapore, is getting a new round of funding led by new investors Visa and BRI Ventures.

Nium, formerly known as InstaReM, has closed four funding rounds totaling $59 million since it was founded in 2014. The size of this latest round was not disclosed.

Prajit Nanu, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Nium, said in a statement on Wednesday (May 6) that he is “thrilled” to get the backing of “prestigious” new investors like Visa and BRI Ventures.

The new investment signals “a vote of confidence for our business model and its resilience despite the climate,” Nanu added.

The cross-border payments firm offers a diverse portfolio of solutions designed to make money transfers, deposits and payments easier. Its remittance-as-a-service (RaaS) capabilities serve millions of people across 10 licensed jurisdictions. Japan and Indonesia are the newest additions. On the enterprise front, the startup serves clients across six continents. 

Through a “fully micro-service driven model,” Nium aims to get rid of inefficiencies that often affect traditional payment processes in eCommerce, payroll and other business functions.

The new funds will help Nium build out its payment infrastructure to reach more households, SMBs, corporates and financial institutions. The startup said it will also use the money for product development and “tuck-in acquisitions” as well as “vertical expertise” in Europe, India, the U.K. and the U.S.

“We are interested in tech infrastructure players with capabilities in issuance, local payment rails etc., which complement our own and can help us ship faster in markets we are bullish on,” Nanu said.

Chris Clark, regional president of Asia Pacific at Visa, said the company first starting working with Nium last year when the startup joined the Visa FinTech Fast Track program in Asia Pacific.

“We’ve worked together on new commerce experiences like instant remittances for consumers and businesses in Southeast Asia,” Clark added. “We are excited to extend our partnership with Nium by investing in their business. Working with FinTechs like Nium is a key part of Visa’s strategy to enable payments for anyone, anywhere, on any network.” 

InstaReM rebranded to become part of Nium in October 2019. Nium was the first global payments platform that enabled businesses to send, spend and receive money from around the world.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
6.4K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.0K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

4.3K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
4.3K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
3.7K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
3.6K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
2.8K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.7K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.6K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.4K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.4K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

Shopify Shopify
2.3K
eCommerce

New Shopify POS Merges In-Store And Online Sales

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.3K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR
2.3K
Retail

Lamar Jackson Lights Up VR Gaming