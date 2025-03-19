Exclusive: Stable Sea Breaks Stealth Mode, Aims to Streamline Corporate Stablecoin Transactions

There’s no such thing as a silver bullet. But that hasn’t stopped the payments marketplace from looking for one when it comes to navigating the thorny challenge of cross-border payments.

“When businesses want to move enterprise-grade money across borders — typically north of $500,000 — they run into three major pain points: limited liquidity for large transactions, long settlement times, and complex integrations,” Tanner Taddeo, CEO and co-founder of Stable Sea, told Karen Webster.

Stable Sea, which just emerged from stealth with the announcement of a $3.5 million capital raise, set out to help corporate treasurers more reliably use stablecoins for cross-border money movement by providing a fiat off-ramp and a user-friendly data dashboard for managing those flows. Stable Sea’s platform serves as an important service layer within the stablecoin technology stack, orchestrating data flows rather than moving money directly.

Taddeo and his team previously worked at Block, where they gained firsthand experience in building financial platforms quickly and efficiently. Leveraging these insights, the Stable Sea team successfully launched their stablecoin orchestration platform in just 100 days — a rapid timeline by any industry standard.

“We saw at Block crystal clear that this was a big pain point for companies building in stablecoin,” Taddeo said. “It’s a big opportunity, and we want to seize it.”

Block and Tackle

Stablecoins have long been touted as revolutionary for cross-border payments because they can bypass traditional correspondent banking networks — systems that are notoriously slow, expensive, and involve multiple intermediaries. Yet despite their promise, stablecoins have struggled to deliver seamless usability for corporate treasurers due to fragmented ecosystems and manual processes.

“If I move money from my JPMorgan account in the U.S. to Lloyds Bank in England, a SWIFT message gets sent instantly — but the actual transaction takes days because multiple private ledgers need to be updated,” Taddeo said. “With stablecoins, both the payment instruction and ledger updates happen in real time.”

However, even today’s stablecoin off-ramping processes remain surprisingly manual. Corporate treasurers often find themselves negotiating transactions via messaging apps like Telegram or Slack — hardly ideal for multimillion-dollar payments.

“Even today, if you’re built on a private blockchain and want to move $5 million from the U.S. to Mexico, most of that process isn’t automated,” Taddeo said. “Corporate treasurers still call humans, negotiate rates, get a screenshot as confirmation, and send it for approval and reconciliation.”

Treasury Connection

Stable Sea aims to eliminate these inefficiencies by aggregating liquidity sources and compliance tools into a single orchestration platform. Rather than directly moving funds itself, Stable Sea moves data — connecting corporate treasurers with liquidity providers and compliance systems through centralized dashboards and APIs.

He described the stablecoin ecosystem as a layered pyramid: at its base sits the U.S. dollar backing stablecoins; above that are foreign exchange providers enabling digital asset trades; then API infrastructure companies facilitating connectivity; finally topped by service layers like Stable Sea that power remittances, payrolls and payments.

The way Taddeo described it, Stable Sea fits into the service layer of the stablecoin stack. So if a Fortune 500 treasurer wants to off-ramp stablecoins into local fiat, they get need compliance, liquidity, visibility and control.

“What Stable Sea does is take advantage of the great work done by infrastructure players below us,” Taddeo said. “We provide a platform for corporate treasurers to easily off-ramp their stablecoins into any currency worldwide.”

Automation is central to Stable Sea’s value proposition. Unlike traditional foreign exchange processes — which can be cumbersome and slow — modern stablecoin off-ramps enable businesses to programmatically convert digital assets into local fiat through APIs and smart contracts.

“The blockchain enables seamless money movement,” Taddeo said. “But initiating and reconciling transactions is still highly manual.”

By orchestrating data flows rather than directly handling funds transfers themselves, Stable Sea can integrate seamlessly with FinTech partners, digital wallets and local payment processors — particularly valuable in emerging markets where banking infrastructure may be limited or unreliable.

Cross-Border Use Cases

Core use cases identified by Stable Sea include treasury money movement across geographies; supplier payments in emerging markets such as Argentina or Mexico; and cross-border payroll management for global enterprises.

“Our focus is bringing it to life for humans and businesses,” Taddeo said. “Right now there are a lot of developer-focused tools out there — but we’re creating applications that make stablecoin transactions simple for nontechnical users.”

Looking ahead, Taddeo believes addressing inefficiencies in stablecoin usage is crucial for broader adoption among enterprises.

“Stablecoin adoption will only grow if inefficiencies in usage are solved,” he said. “We’re focused on working closely with partners and customers to address pain points and unlock more transaction volume.”

Ultimately, Stable Sea sees itself as bridging the gap between blockchain’s inherent efficiency and real-world accessibility — transforming what has historically been technical plumbing into practical financial infrastructure.

“We believe in the technology,” Taddeo concluded. “If we can help money move more efficiently worldwide — then we’ve done our job.”