Delivery

Grubhub Mulls Acquisition As Market Share Dips

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Grubhub Mulls Acquisition As Market Share Dips

Food delivery company Grubhub is considering a few strategic options to continue to compete in an increasingly crowded market, including a potential sale or an acquisition by another company, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The Chicago-based company has hired financial advisers to help guide it through this difficult time. They are also preparing for the possibility of an activist appearing in the shares.

Grubhub, which went public about six years ago, is worth around $4.5 billion. Since its valuation of around $13 billion just last year, increased competition – as rival companies offer deep discounts and promotions – has eaten away at its market share.

Many experts in the field say the market needs to consolidate, and that there isn’t much room for more than two companies in the delivery ecosphere.

At the end of October, the company slashed profit forecasts and revenue, blaming the issue on slow customer growth. That started a domino effect that saw shares dip 43 percent, leading to the review. In Q3, shares were down 40 percent from a year earlier, although they have recovered slightly in the past few months.

Grubhub could potentially merge with a few different companies, including Postmates, Uber Eats and DoorDash. Both Postmates and DoorDash have reportedly looked into merging options as an alternative to going public.

Grubhub Chief Executive Matt Maloney recently said the delivery industry is in a “weird bubble that is about to burst,” and that after the WeWork debacle that saw its own attempt at an IPO fall apart, investors are more cautious when it comes to companies going public.

Grubhub, which operates in London and America, was started in 2004 and went public a decade later, after a consolidation with New York-based Seamless. Recently, the company has been acquiring smaller outfits and growing its logistics capabilities.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note
4.2K
Investments

India’s Startups Wrap Up 2019 On A High Note

PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news PayPal, Honey, Acquisition, payments, discounts, eCommerce, online shopping, retail, rewards, news
4.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal Finalizes $4B Honey Acquisition

burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin
3.7K
Cryptocurrency

First Of 40 Burger King Venezuela Locations Now Accepts Bitcoin

bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel, bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel,
3.3K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Demands Telegram’s ICO Allocations; Coinbase CEO Expects To See 1B Blockchain Users By Decade’s End

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers
3.1K
Voice Activation

Alexa Payments Coming For ExxonMobil Customers

Alphabet-Backed One Medical, healthcare JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, IPO Alphabet-Backed One Medical, healthcare JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, IPO
3.1K
IPO

Alphabet-Backed Healthcare Startup, One Medical, To IPO

Who Will Shape The Connected Economy Future? Who Will Shape The Connected Economy Future?
2.9K
Payments Innovation

Who Will Shape The Future Of The Connected Economy?

amazon, germany, physical stores, brick and mortar, eCommerce, Amazon Go, amazon, germany, physical stores, brick and mortar, eCommerce, Amazon Go,
2.8K
Amazon

Amazon Eyes Germany For Brick-And-Mortar Locations

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
2.7K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

Value added services Value added services
2.7K
Merchant Innovation

NEW DATA: Why 64 Pct Of Merchant Services Providers Want A Payments Overhaul

Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler Facebook Co-Founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler
2.6K
Fintech Investments

Facebook Co-founder Among New Investors In VC Firm Antler

2.6K
B2B Payments

FinTech Steps In As Invoice Payment Wait Times Inflate

2.5K
Security & Fraud

What Iran Can – And Won’t – Do In A Cyberwar

Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023 Qualcomm To Ship One Billion 5G Phones By 2023
2.5K
Retail

Qualcomm Expects To Ship 1B 5G Smartphones By 2023

Bookkeeping Bookkeeping
2.5K
B2B Payments

Bookkeeping Platform Receipt Bank Raises $73M