Delivery

Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Lawmakers Put Caps On Food Delivery Fees

As restaurants seek help to survive the economic impact of COVID-19, lawmakers are implementing a temporary limit on how much delivery companies can charge.

On Wednesday (May 13), New York City became the latest city to enact protections for eateries. The City Council approved a 15 percent cap on food delivery fees paid by restaurants to Grubhub, PYMNTS reported.

San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and Jersey City were among the first communities to implement caps on delivery fees through emergency orders last month.

Restaurants pay anywhere from 10 percent to as high as 40 percent for orders placed with delivery providers, an issue that has existed long before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Trade groups and restaurant owners have lobbied for regulation of fees, arguing that their industry sees thin profit margins.

“We’ve kind of seen an acceleration from off-premise dining of about 10 years in about 10 weeks,” Andrew Nolan, a principal KPMG International the global accounting firm, told CNBC. “It was trending that way, and off-premise has definitely been a growing segment of the market, but in the last few weeks, we’ve definitely seen an acceleration of that.”

Uber Eats and DoorDash have waived some commission fees for impacted independent restaurants, and Grubhub has deferred payments for qualifying restaurants.

But delivery companies are fighting legislated caps, insisting that limiting fees simply passes along the delivery cost to customers, which results in fewer orders.

“We’ve already seen negative impacts of this in San Francisco,” Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney told analysts on the company’s earnings call, the network reported. “Our preliminary data shows that on average, our independent restaurants are seeing over 10 percent fewer orders since the fee cap.”

DoorDash told the news service that a cap on restaurant commission fees will hurt earnings for its delivery drivers.

An Uber Eats spokesperson told CNBC that regulating commissions, particularly during these unprecedented times, would force them to radically alter the way they do business, set a far-reaching precedent in a highly competitive market and possibly hurt customers, small businesses and delivery people.

The potential merger between Uber and Grubhub has raised fears over delivery fees. If the two giant delivery services merge, it would create the biggest restaurant food delivery operation nationwide.

Uber Eats has more than 100,000 restaurants on its platform, or 20 percent of the market, while Grubhub counts about 300,000 eateries, about 30 percent of the market.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1/4 of US restaurants may be in dire straits, OpenTable says 1/4 of US restaurants may be in dire straits, OpenTable says
6.1K
Economy

OpenTable Says 25 Pct Of US Restaurants Won’t Survive

Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity
4.6K
Faster Payments

Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity Instead Of A Luxury

Bitcoin Daily Bitcoin Daily
4.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ledn Rolls Out Crypto Savings Account With Genesis; China Seeks Development Of Blockchain Trade Platform

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
4.0K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
3.9K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

Goldman Sachs could be seeking a merger Goldman Sachs could be seeking a merger
3.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Goldman Looks For Bank Merger Partner

Africa, delivery Amazon Africa, delivery Amazon
3.5K
eCommerce

Jumia: How The ‘Amazon Of Africa’ Is Navigating A Pandemic-Induced Explosion In Digital Payments

danny meyer, restaurants, union square hospitality group, Daniel Humm, david change, vaccine, covid-19, news danny meyer, restaurants, union square hospitality group, Daniel Humm, david change, vaccine, covid-19, news
3.5K
Restaurant innovation

Many Restaurant Groups Waiting For Vaccine Before Reopening Dining Rooms

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
3.3K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

family with face masks family with face masks
3.2K
Consumer Finance

Spending Down 40 Pct Among JPMorgan Chase Cardholders

FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries
3.1K
Delivery

FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries

Gig economy payroll Gig economy payroll
3.1K
VISA

Visa Direct Powers Real-Time Payroll For Frontline Workers

New York City votes on cap for food delivery New York City votes on cap for food delivery
3.1K
Delivery

NYC OKs Delivery Fee Caps

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
3.0K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

digital banking digital banking
3.0K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking