To bring health and wellness products to its customers, Walgreens has teamed with DoorDash for on-demand delivery. Customers in Atlanta, Chicago and Denver can currently choose from over 2,300 products for delivery, according to an announcement

Walgreens and DoorDash intend to expand the selection to over 5,000 products and bring the service to customers in other markets such as Seattle and Cleveland, among others, by the conclusion of this summer.

“One of the things we did in COVID is we shifted into going beyond restaurants and focused on empowering local economies by bringing things — other things that people want to be delivered to their home. And Walgreens is a perfect example of that,” DoorDash COO Christopher Payne said in a televised interview that covered news of the collaboration.

Customers can currently order certain over-the-counter pharmaceuticals in addition to “household essentials” and convenience items from Walgreens locations. Those who are “within range” of a Walgreens location that is participating can make their orders through the DoorDash website or via the platform’s mobile app. 

DoorDash, for its part, was recently ranked No. 1 in PYMNTS Provider Rankings for aggregators. 

The announcement comes as news surfaced early in July that Uber was purchasing Postmates for almost $2.7 billion in stock, which was said to be the newest acquisition on the path to see who will become the largest the quickest in the food delivery space. 

And there were few, if any, signs that Americans were declaring independence from takeout and delivery platforms that spiked in popularity amid coronavirus social distancing as Americans went into the Fourth of July. 

And DoorDash was forecast to receive new funding that would value the firm at $15 billion even prior to the closing of the deal per news in June.

At the time, it was noted that the California-based firms intended to sell hundreds of millions in equity to Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., and others per unnamed sources in a report.

